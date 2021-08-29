Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 87,200 shares, a growth of 79.4% from the July 29th total of 48,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NVGS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Navigator from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th.

NVGS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,088. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Navigator has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $503.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00 and a beta of 2.50.

Navigator (NYSE:NVGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Navigator had a return on equity of 0.72% and a net margin of 2.35%. As a group, analysts forecast that Navigator will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,351 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Navigator by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,768,459 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,739,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Navigator by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,849 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares in the last quarter. 26.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Navigator

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

