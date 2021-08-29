Needham & Company LLC Increases Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Price Target to $111.00

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) had its price target increased by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $93.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$100.00 price target on shares of Domo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Domo stock opened at $89.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 2.97. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $62.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Domo will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $356,592.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $78,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,172,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,082 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,850 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOMO. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domo during the second quarter worth $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Domo by 313.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

