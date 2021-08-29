Neil Bradford Purchases 4,450 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Neil Bradford acquired 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $204,433.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Forrester Research stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $915.18 million, a PE ratio of 83.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

FORR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,298,000 after buying an additional 235,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,232 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter worth $1,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

