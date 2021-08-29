Neil Bradford Purchases 4,450 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Director Neil Bradford acquired 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.94 per share, with a total value of $204,433.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Forrester Research stock opened at $47.74 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $915.18 million, a PE ratio of 83.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Forrester Research, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.88 and a fifty-two week high of $48.65.
Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.82%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FORR. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,513,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,298,000 after buying an additional 235,741 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,906,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,977,000 after purchasing an additional 55,232 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Forrester Research by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 515,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,898,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Forrester Research by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,667 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research in the 2nd quarter worth $1,250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.12% of the company’s stock.
Forrester Research Company Profile
Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.
