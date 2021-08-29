Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) CEO Purchases $611,000.00 in Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 100,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,471.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.93. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.03.
Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages have commented on NLTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.
About Neoleukin Therapeutics
Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.
