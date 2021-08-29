Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) CEO Purchases $611,000.00 in Stock

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 100,000 shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, for a total transaction of $611,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,348,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,350,471.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $7.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.93. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.03.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 82.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 631,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,824,000 after purchasing an additional 285,337 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 98,600.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 157,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,622 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 281.3% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 10,736 shares during the period. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on NLTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

