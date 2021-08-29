Neoleukin Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 2,466 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 15,313% compared to the average volume of 16 call options.

NLTX opened at $7.81 on Friday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.03.

Get Neoleukin Therapeutics alerts:

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NLTX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Neoleukin Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.60.

In related news, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.48 per share, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,238,686 shares in the company, valued at $21,222,743.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $611,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock worth $18,714. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

Featured Article: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neoleukin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.