Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Up 84.6% in August

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the July 29th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTOIY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Neste Oyj to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neste Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NTOIY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.91. The stock had a trading volume of 26,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,109. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $25.75 and a 1 year high of $39.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.67.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

