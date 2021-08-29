NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target Raised to $104.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NetApp from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on NetApp from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on NetApp from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.29.

Shares of NetApp stock opened at $87.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. NetApp has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $91.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in NetApp by 208.6% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 140,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $10,192,000 after buying an additional 94,809 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in NetApp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 768,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $62,889,000 after buying an additional 58,216 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its position in NetApp by 113.3% during the first quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 176,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,828,000 after buying an additional 93,755 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC grew its position in NetApp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,291 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,771,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 384,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,912,000 after purchasing an additional 19,713 shares in the last quarter. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

