NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.17 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) to post sales of $14.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NETSTREIT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.97 million and the highest is $15.60 million. NETSTREIT posted sales of $9.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NETSTREIT will report full year sales of $54.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.83 million to $58.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $71.51 million, with estimates ranging from $48.19 million to $93.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NETSTREIT.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.26). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 1.27%.

NTST has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $20.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NETSTREIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTST. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 1.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 6.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NTST traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 151,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,096. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,592.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.02. The company has a quick ratio of 13.09, a current ratio of 13.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 115.94%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.