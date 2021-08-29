Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

NBO opened at $13.31 on Friday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.52 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

