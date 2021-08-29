Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) Short Interest Down 46.5% in August

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 46.5% from the July 29th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000.

Get Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund alerts:

Shares of NBO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.31. 11,407 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,458. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%.

About Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.