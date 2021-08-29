NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) CFO Thomas T. Higgins Sells 50,000 Shares

NeuroMetrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NURO) CFO Thomas T. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $527,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NURO opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.15 and a beta of 3.07. NeuroMetrix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $38.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NeuroMetrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroMetrix by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 52,337 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix, Inc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and trade of medical equipment and consumables. It offers an over-the-counter wearable therapeutic device for chronic pain, the Quell Health Cloud, DPNCheck, and pain management devices to treat chronic pain, nerve diseases, and sleep disorder.

