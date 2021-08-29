New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) by 41.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,815 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,083.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EDU opened at $2.00 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.57.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EDU shares. Bank of America cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. CLSA lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private educational services. It operates through the following segments: K-12 AST, Test preparation, and Other Courses, Primary and Secondary School Education, Online Education, Content Development and Distribution, Pre-School Education, Overseas Study Consulting Services, and Study Tours.

