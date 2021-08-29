New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stake in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,175 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $16,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ON. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $395,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,540.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,232 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.08.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $45.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ON Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $46.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.85.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

