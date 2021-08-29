New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 5,506 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.15% of Five9 worth $18,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,541,549,000 after buying an additional 314,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,776,000 after buying an additional 449,754 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,048,000 after buying an additional 47,097 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $335,813,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 819.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,471,000 after buying an additional 960,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 2,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total value of $343,965.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,407 shares of company stock worth $17,437,765. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

FIVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities downgraded Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Five9 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Five9 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.65.

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $183.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.98 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $189.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of -258.08 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

