New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $16.04 Million Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 13,953 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $16,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RE. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 1,761.5% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 242 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Everest Re Group during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE stock opened at $267.91 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.41.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $14.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.30 by $7.33. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 83.11%.

RE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.38.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.