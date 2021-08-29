New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $16.41 Million Position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) by 95.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,537 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.05% of ArcelorMittal worth $16,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 451.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 3.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ArcelorMittal stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.01. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $11.84 and a 52 week high of $36.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.49%. Equities analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

