New York State Common Retirement Fund Purchases 6,575 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.26% of TopBuild worth $17,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 1,808.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TopBuild alerts:

BLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on TopBuild from $257.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $234.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised TopBuild from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TopBuild currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.38.

Shares of BLD stock opened at $221.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.47. TopBuild Corp. has a 12 month low of $141.14 and a 12 month high of $235.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.27. TopBuild had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $834.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $807.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.64 EPS for the current year.

TopBuild Profile

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.