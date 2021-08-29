New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 18,860 Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 332,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,860 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $17,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 20,567 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,436,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 516,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000,000 after purchasing an additional 257,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 933,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,837,000 after purchasing an additional 202,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $48.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.15.

Shares of BECN opened at $53.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 2.02. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $60.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, CEO Julian Francis acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.90 per share, with a total value of $244,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 108,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.53 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,349.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

