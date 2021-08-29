NewHold Investment Corp.’s (OTCMKTS:NHICU) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

NewHold Investment’s (OTCMKTS:NHICU) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 30th. NewHold Investment had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

NewHold Investment has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NewHold Investment stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NewHold Investment Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHICU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

NewHold Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination, with one or more target businesses. The company was formerly known as NewHold Industrial Corp.

