Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Short Interest Update

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 210,400 shares, a decrease of 48.8% from the July 29th total of 411,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEWT. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 11.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Compass Point cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NEWT traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.76. The stock had a trading volume of 209,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,291. Newtek Business Services has a 12 month low of $16.24 and a 12 month high of $38.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The firm has a market cap of $648.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.46. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 62.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Newtek Business Services will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

