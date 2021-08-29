NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on NXGPF. Berenberg Bank raised shares of NEXT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised NEXT from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of NXGPF stock opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.30. NEXT has a 52-week low of $79.55 and a 52-week high of $115.00.

Next Plc owns and operates retail stores. It offers fashionable accessories for men, women and children along with home wares. It operates through following business segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management. The company was founded by Hepworth Joseph in 1864 and is headquartered in Leicester, the United Kingdom.

