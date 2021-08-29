Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Position Lowered by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,332 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 12.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in Nielsen by 1.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its stake in Nielsen by 1.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 38,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Nielsen by 6.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NLSN opened at $21.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.67. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 23.22%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NLSN. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Nielsen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.