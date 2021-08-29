Nord/LB Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €45.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.94) target price on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on NOEJ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price target on NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €59.00 ($69.41) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on NORMA Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.88) target price on NORMA Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NORMA Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €47.00 ($55.29).

ETR:NOEJ opened at €43.36 ($51.01) on Wednesday. NORMA Group has a one year low of €24.52 ($28.85) and a one year high of €49.36 ($58.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of 21.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €44.10.

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. Its products are used in cooling system, air intake and induction, water management, aviation, marine, construction, off-road, pharma and biotech, and road applications.

