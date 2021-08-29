Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.31.
Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.
In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 139.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $9,756,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth $682,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $2,602,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Nordstrom
Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.
