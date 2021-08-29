Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Underweight”

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $36.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.31.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $11.72 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordstrom will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $698,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nordstrom by 139.7% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 1st quarter valued at $9,756,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth $682,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 1st quarter worth $2,602,000. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

