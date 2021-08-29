Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

JWN has been the subject of several other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded Nordstrom from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.31.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

Shares of JWN stock opened at $29.22 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.39. Nordstrom has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,685 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 18,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 69,173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 51.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.