North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

TSE NOA opened at C$17.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$18.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37. The firm has a market cap of C$505.56 million and a P/E ratio of 14.06. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$7.99 and a 1 year high of C$21.30.

In related news, Senior Officer Barry Wade Palmer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.75, for a total value of C$790,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,135,391.50. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,084,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$37,517,004. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,894.

NOA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. ATB Capital upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.25.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

