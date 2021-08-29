Northeast Investment Management Grows Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 204,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,925 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% in the first quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.06.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,468,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,875,932. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $357.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

