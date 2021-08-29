Northeast Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Northeast Investment Management raised its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,491 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,564,000 after purchasing an additional 36,940 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,744,000 after purchasing an additional 54,856 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.77, for a total transaction of $2,710,395.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,913,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 8,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.53, for a total transaction of $1,737,473.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, reduced their price objective on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,225,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.57. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.06 and a twelve month high of $251.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $193.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.