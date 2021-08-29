Northeast Investment Management Sells 3,712 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Northeast Investment Management cut its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,062 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the period. Visa makes up 3.8% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $70,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Visa by 66.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Visa by 13.9% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,455 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 8.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,837,698,000 after acquiring an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Compass Point increased their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:V traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $232.69. The company had a trading volume of 6,368,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,161,131. The firm has a market cap of $453.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.72. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

