Northeast Investment Management Sells 4,604 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Northeast Investment Management cut its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,604 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $15,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the first quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 54.0% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $159.58.

PEP stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $154.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,166,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,052,803. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $159.63. The stock has a market cap of $214.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

