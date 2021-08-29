Northeast Investment Management Sells 7,303 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Northeast Investment Management decreased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northeast Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after purchasing an additional 492,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after buying an additional 83,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after buying an additional 186,868 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.64 on Friday, hitting $413.86. 3,882,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,920,644. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.87. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $295.04 and a 1-year high of $414.33.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

