Northeast Investment Management Sells 844 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Northeast Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.7% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.59. 32,971,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,884,888. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $58.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

