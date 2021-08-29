Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Short Interest Down 37.8% in August

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,024,700 shares, a decrease of 37.8% from the July 29th total of 1,646,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 129.7 days.

NPIFF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Desjardins upgraded Northland Power from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Northland Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

Shares of Northland Power stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $33.24. 2,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,171. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.86. Northland Power has a one year low of $26.91 and a one year high of $41.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.959 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.94. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

