NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) Increases Dividend to $0.64 Per Share

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:NWHUF) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.6394 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.64.

Shares of NWHUF opened at $10.80 on Friday. NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $11.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.32.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWHUF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.75 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank upped their price target on NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the provision of access to a portfolio of international healthcare real estate infrastructure to investors. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Canada, Brazil, and Australasia. The firm has interests in medical office buildings, clinics, and hospitals.

