Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) Short Interest Down 45.0% in August

Norwood Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:NWFL) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 45.0% from the July 29th total of 14,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ NWFL traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,927. Norwood Financial has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $29.68. The stock has a market cap of $209.71 million, a PE ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.40.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a net margin of 27.80% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $18.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Director Jeffrey S. Gifford purchased 2,000 shares of Norwood Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,010 shares in the company, valued at $75,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William S. Lance sold 2,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $64,127.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $225,857.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 70,935 shares of company stock worth $1,788,668. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 10,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 87,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 90.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 10.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,453,000 after buying an additional 33,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Norwood Financial by 21.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 16,630 shares during the last quarter. 18.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwood Financial

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

