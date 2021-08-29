Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Acquired by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 222.7% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

NYSE NVS traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $92.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,847,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,920. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The company has a market capitalization of $205.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

