NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $186.14.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVCR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $5,061,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at $16,712,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ely Benaim sold 651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.96, for a total value of $103,482.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,448 shares of company stock valued at $9,697,122 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter worth $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in NovoCure in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in NovoCure by 133.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVCR opened at $134.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,694.26 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.02. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $76.03 and a 12 month high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $133.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

