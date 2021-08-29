Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Short Interest Up 331.2% in August

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 570,100 shares, an increase of 331.2% from the July 29th total of 132,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,716,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NVNXF opened at $3.06 on Friday. Novonix has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.18.

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

