Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Short Interest Up 262.5% in August

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 262.5% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVZMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novozymes A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Get Novozymes A/S alerts:

Shares of Novozymes A/S stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a fifty-two week low of $54.55 and a fifty-two week high of $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.85.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Novozymes A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novozymes A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.