Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $725.58 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) will announce sales of $725.58 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $725.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $726.06 million. Nu Skin Enterprises posted sales of $703.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.95 billion to $2.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $704.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.60.

In other news, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $376,836.00. Also, CEO Ritch N. Wood sold 18,250 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.85, for a total transaction of $1,074,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,525 shares in the company, valued at $11,565,496.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,505 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,847,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102,834 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $23,214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,701,000 after buying an additional 416,378 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after buying an additional 317,092 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 611,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,346,000 after purchasing an additional 310,273 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $51.84 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12-month low of $44.23 and a 12-month high of $63.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

