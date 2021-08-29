Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Up 180.0% in August

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 180.0% from the July 29th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSE NMI opened at $11.84 on Friday. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.87.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The fund’s objective is a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax. The company was founded on April 20, 1988 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
