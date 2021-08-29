NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the computer hardware maker on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

NVIDIA has increased its dividend payment by 12.3% over the last three years. NVIDIA has a dividend payout ratio of 6.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $226.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $227.22. The stock has a market cap of $564.09 billion, a PE ratio of 80.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.66.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 34 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.60, for a total value of $25,044.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,083.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total value of $4,367,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 437,043 shares of company stock valued at $90,626,554 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in NVIDIA stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 542 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.16.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

