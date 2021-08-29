NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Robert K. Burgess Sells 20,000 Shares

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.38, for a total transaction of $4,367,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NVDA opened at $226.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $227.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 7.77%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $172.50 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 183.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 68 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

