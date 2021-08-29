NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Director Bruce G. Wilcox Acquires 20,000 Shares

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Director Bruce G. Wilcox purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,474.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$255,717.

Shares of TSE:SFD opened at C$0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.20. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$1.00. The company has a market cap of C$38.73 million and a PE ratio of -11.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.47.

NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system used in identifying subsurface trapped fluid accumulations. The company was formerly known as Energy Exploration Technologies Inc and changed its name to NXT Energy Solutions Inc in September 2008.

