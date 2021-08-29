NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Director Bruce G. Wilcox Acquires 20,000 Shares

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Director Bruce G. Wilcox purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,474.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$255,717.
Shares of TSE:SFD opened at C$0.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.20. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.36 and a 1-year high of C$1.00. The company has a market cap of C$38.73 million and a PE ratio of -11.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.47.
NXT Energy Solutions Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a back-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for NXT Energy Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXT Energy Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.