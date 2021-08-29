O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Buys 3,886 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,886 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 110,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 73.3% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 20,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 17.3% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter valued at $202,000. 74.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNTX. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.25 price objective (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.53.

Shares of Gentex stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.36. 945,266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,158,544. The company has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.05. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.60.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. Gentex’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

In other news, Director Ling Zang sold 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.34, for a total transaction of $343,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,478.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

