O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Has $2.48 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 996.2% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 375 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Wall sold 22,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.26, for a total value of $2,828,817.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,078,180.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EXPD. Vertical Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.57. The stock had a trading volume of 590,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,518. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.83. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.80. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.01 and a twelve month high of $130.76.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 7.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

