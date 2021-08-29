O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 1,080 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.89. 5,779,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684,390. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.65%.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

