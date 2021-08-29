O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 6,096 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,096 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAC. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 151.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IAC shares. Wedbush lowered their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.47.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, hitting $132.77. 236,576 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,905. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $11.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $179.12.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.88 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp Company Profile

IAC/InterActiveCorp. engages in the provision of media and Internet services. It operates through the following business segments: Match Group, ANGI Homeservices, Vimeo, Dotdash, Applications and Emerging & Other. The Match Group segment provides dating products, operating a portfolio of several brands, including Match, Tinder, PlentyOfFish, and OkCupid.

