O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 606 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $3,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,182,791,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Match Group by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,034,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,496,000 after buying an additional 1,119,790 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in Match Group by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after purchasing an additional 937,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,298,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,462,000 after acquiring an additional 691,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Match Group stock traded up $4.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $141.00. 2,557,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,136. Match Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.25 and a 12-month high of $174.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.88.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. Research analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTCH. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Match Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.22.

In other news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

