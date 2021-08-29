O Shares Investment Advisers LLC Sells 970 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 970 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 80.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Avalara by 3.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the second quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Avalara by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Avalara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded up $5.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.43 and a beta of 0.71. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $185.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.23.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. Equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.13.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total transaction of $195,224.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,110,849.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total transaction of $3,906,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 589,670 shares in the company, valued at $76,786,827.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,762 shares of company stock worth $12,916,361. 21.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

